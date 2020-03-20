comscore Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad rear camera | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals circular camera module, 48MP sensor; launch date tipped
News

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals circular camera module, 48MP sensor; launch date tipped

News

The Infinix Hot 9 could also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

  • Published: March 20, 2020 3:41 PM IST
Infinix Hot 9 leak

Smartphone brand Infinix is gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone in the Infinix Hot series. The Infinix Hot 9 was recently leaked in a new image. The leaked image gives us our first look at the next Hot series device in the lineup. The biggest change seen in the leaked image is a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. This is a big jump over the Infinix Hot 8’s 13-megapixel main camera.

Related Stories


The Infinix Hot 9 leaked image shows a smartphone in a glossy green finished back panel. The phone features a large circular camera module on the rear. This module has a quad-camera and quad-LED flash setup. The four camera sensors will include a 48-megapixel main sensor. This is revealed in a small embossed text on the back panel. Others could be an ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

Also missing on the rear panel is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This suggests that the Infinix Hot 9 could feature a fingerprint scanner on the front or the side. We think the side is likely as the picture depicts a slight bump for the volume buttons on the right edge. However, there is no apparent bump for a power button, which suggests it could be an inward power button-cum fingerprint scanner, like the one found on the Poco X2. Further, an in-display fingerprint scanner is unlikely as adding an AMOLED display in the budget-oriented device is unrealistic.

Infinix Hot 9 launch date

The brand also released a new teaser for the upcoming smartphone on its Facebook page. The teaser titled ‘Something HOT is coming up’ mentions a launch in 18 days. The Infinix Hot 9 could hence, launch on April 7. Not much apart from these details is known about the smartphone yet. However, we should start seeing more details on the phone closer to a launch date.

Infinix Hot 8 review: A promising entry-level smartphone

Also Read

Infinix Hot 8 review: A promising entry-level smartphone

Infinix Hot 8

The last phone in Infinix’s Hot series was the Hot 8. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD dew-drop display along with a 5,000mAh battery and a triple AI camera. Announced back in September 2019, the Infinix Hot 8 runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 on the 2GB + 32GB variant. The higher-end 4GB + 64GB variant features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo introduces anti-gaming addiction system on its smartphones
Gaming
Oppo introduces anti-gaming addiction system on its smartphones
Oppo launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones in India

News

Oppo launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones in India

This free-to-play game could help create a vaccine for coronavirus

Gaming

This free-to-play game could help create a vaccine for coronavirus

Xiaomi Mi 10 series gets Netflix HD certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 series gets Netflix HD certification

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera

News

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

Oppo launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 series gets Netflix HD certification

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera

News

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera
Infinix S5 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart

News

Infinix S5 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart
Poco X2 to be available via open sale on Flipkart: Check dates and offers

News

Poco X2 to be available via open sale on Flipkart: Check dates and offers
Moto E6s new variant launched

News

Moto E6s new variant launched
Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India

News

Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

ये कंपनी दे रही खास ऑफर, नया कनेक्शन लेने पर एक महीने फ्री में मिलेगा इंटरनेट

Coronavirus से जुड़ी ‘आधिकारिक’ जानकारी पोस्ट करेगा Facebook

14 साल बाद Nokia 5310 Xpress Music नए अवतार में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें लेटेस्ट नोकिया 5310 की खूबियां

इस तारीख को भारत में दो 'किफायती' स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी रियलमी, जानिए इनके खास बातें

Disney+ Hotstar भारत में कोरोना वायरस के चलते 29 मार्च को नहीं होगा लॉन्च

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design
News
Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design
BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free
Oppo launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones in India

News

Oppo launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 series gets Netflix HD certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 series gets Netflix HD certification
Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera

News

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera