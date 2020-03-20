Smartphone brand Infinix is gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone in the Infinix Hot series. The Infinix Hot 9 was recently leaked in a new image. The leaked image gives us our first look at the next Hot series device in the lineup. The biggest change seen in the leaked image is a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. This is a big jump over the Infinix Hot 8’s 13-megapixel main camera.

The Infinix Hot 9 leaked image shows a smartphone in a glossy green finished back panel. The phone features a large circular camera module on the rear. This module has a quad-camera and quad-LED flash setup. The four camera sensors will include a 48-megapixel main sensor. This is revealed in a small embossed text on the back panel. Others could be an ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

Also missing on the rear panel is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This suggests that the Infinix Hot 9 could feature a fingerprint scanner on the front or the side. We think the side is likely as the picture depicts a slight bump for the volume buttons on the right edge. However, there is no apparent bump for a power button, which suggests it could be an inward power button-cum fingerprint scanner, like the one found on the Poco X2. Further, an in-display fingerprint scanner is unlikely as adding an AMOLED display in the budget-oriented device is unrealistic.

Infinix Hot 9 launch date

The brand also released a new teaser for the upcoming smartphone on its Facebook page. The teaser titled ‘Something HOT is coming up’ mentions a launch in 18 days. The Infinix Hot 9 could hence, launch on April 7. Not much apart from these details is known about the smartphone yet. However, we should start seeing more details on the phone closer to a launch date.

Infinix Hot 8

The last phone in Infinix’s Hot series was the Hot 8. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD dew-drop display along with a 5,000mAh battery and a triple AI camera. Announced back in September 2019, the Infinix Hot 8 runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 on the 2GB + 32GB variant. The higher-end 4GB + 64GB variant features a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.