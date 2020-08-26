comscore Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Priced at Rs 10,499, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in one variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 9:29 AM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Pro

Infinix’s latest Hot 9 Pro smartphone will once again go on sale today in India. The sale will take place at 12:00PM (12 noon) on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 10,499, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in one variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset will be available in two color options – violet and ocean wave. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

In case you are looking to buy it today, then Infinix is bundling the Hot 9 Pro with a 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, No Cost EMI or Complete Mobile Protection. Flipkart is only offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent instant discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Check out all you need to know about the smartphone. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September: Check specifications

Specifications, features

With Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the company is trying to offer consumers big screen and large battery at an affordable price point. The phone costs Rs 1,000 more than its siblings but also brings a different camera setup. There is also a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone also sports a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10.

