Infinix's latest Hot 9 Pro smartphone will go on sale today in India. The sale will take place at 12:00PM (12 noon) on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in one variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset will be available in two color options – violet and ocean wave.

In case you are looking to buy it today, then there is only standard EMI options along with a 6-month YouTube Premium subscription. Flipkart also has two bank card offers, you can check those out too. The sub-10k phone directly competes with smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme in this price segment. Check out all you need to know about the smartphone.

Specifications, features

With Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the company is trying to offer consumers big screen and large battery at an affordable price point. The phone costs Rs 1,000 more than its siblings but also brings a different camera setup. There is also a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone also sports a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10.