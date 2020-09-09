comscore Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications
News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

News

At the price of Rs 10,499, you'll get the Infinix Hot 9 Pro in one variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

  • Published: September 9, 2020 10:31 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 Series main

Photo: Flipkart

Infinix’s latest Hot 9 Pro smartphone will once again go on sale today on Flipkart. The sale will take place at 12:00PM (noon). At the price of Rs 10,499, you’ll get the Infinix Hot 9 Pro in one variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset will be available in two color options – violet and ocean wave. Also Read - Flipkart to launch Galanz washing machines, dishwashers, other appliances

In case you are looking to buy the Hot 9 Pro today from Flipkart, then you’ll be able to avail a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent instant discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Check out all you need to know about the smartphone. Also Read - Poco M2 launched in India with MediTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Specifications, features

With Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the company is trying to offer consumers big screen and large battery at an affordable price point. The phone costs Rs 1,000 more than its siblings but also brings a different camera setup. There is also a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone also sports a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design. Also Read - Realme 6 and Reame 6i price cut by Rs 1,000: Check new price in India

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 10:31 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9

8499

Android™ 10.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
13MP + 2MP+ 2MP
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9999

Android 10-powered XOS 6.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
News
Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Google Pixel 4a custom ROM and kernel now available

News

Google Pixel 4a custom ROM and kernel now available

Redmi Smart Band first sale today at 1PM: Price, offers

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band first sale today at 1PM: Price, offers

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

Vivo Watch could be coming in two variants

Wearables

Vivo Watch could be coming in two variants

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Google Pixel 4a custom ROM and kernel now available

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
List of Quad Camera Phone under 10000

Top Products

List of Quad Camera Phone under 10000
Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000

Top Products

Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000
Poco M2 launched in India with Helio G80 SoC, and 6GB RAM

News

Poco M2 launched in India with Helio G80 SoC, and 6GB RAM

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G9 Plus के लॉन्चिंग से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, Snapdragon 730 चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Airtel Xstream यूजर्स फ्री में देख सकेंगे VOOT के प्रीमियम शोज

5,100mAh बैटरी, 2 कैमरा के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Huawei MatePad T8 टैबलेट, 10 हजार से कम में खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की सेल आज, मात्र 330 रुपये की EMI में खरीदें 2 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Google ने बैन किए 6 खतरनाक ऐप्स, अपने स्मार्टफोन से अभी करें अनइंस्टॉल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India
Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Google Pixel 4a custom ROM and kernel now available

News

Google Pixel 4a custom ROM and kernel now available
Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details
Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

News

Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers