Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch screen, along with a punch-hole front camera, with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 8:59 AM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone will go on sale today in India. The budget-oriented device will compete with smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme in the price segment. The sale starts at 12 pm IST on Flipkart. There will also be no-cost EMI offers on the phone along with a 6-month YouTube Premium subscription. Also Read - Infinix launches iRocker truly wireless earbuds: Check price in India, features

With Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the company is trying to woo consumers looking for a big display and large battery at an affordable price point. Check out all you need to know about the smartphone if you’re planning on getting your hands on one this week. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check price, features and offers

Watch: BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Price, Specifications

There is only one variant of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro and it features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Priced at Rs 9,999, the phone is available in two variants – violet and ocean wave. The phone costs Rs 1,000 more than its siblings but also brings a different camera setup. There is also a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone also sports a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 and is one of the best devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Infinix Snokor iRocker launched in India

In other news, Infinix has stepped into the True Wireless Audio segment. The brand has launched the Snokor iRocker earbuds for Rs 1,499 in India. The latest audio product from the brand will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting July 31. The device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company is claiming that users will get “an unmatched bass boost that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz.”

  Published Date: July 29, 2020 8:59 AM IST

Best Sellers