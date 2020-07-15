comscore Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details | BGR India
News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check price, features and offers

News

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale also gives buyers a bunch of offers to make use of while purchasing the phone including no-cost EMI and more.

  Updated: July 15, 2020 10:44 AM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale today in India via Flipkart. Interested buyers will also be able to avail of no-cost EMI options for buyers. Key features of the Inifinix Hot 9 Pro include a punch-hole display, a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today via Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is available only in one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in violet and ocean wave color options. The smartphone costs Rs 1,000 more than its sibling but brings a different camera setup. It will be available for purchase at 12:00 PM today on Flipkart and no-cost EMI starts at Rs 834 per month. There is also a 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any smartphone purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 6.6-inch punch-hole display goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Watch: Nokia 5310 Review

With the Hot 9 Pro, the company is trying to woo consumers looking for a big display and large battery at an affordable price point. The smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10.

Price and availability

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. It is available in two colors – Ocean Wave and Violet. There is No-cost EMI starting from Rs 834/month for buyers along with a number of other offers.

