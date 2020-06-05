comscore Infinix Hot 9 Pro on sale today at 12 pm; check price, offers | BGR India
Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display.

  Published: June 5, 2020 11:06 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 series

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone will go on sale today at 12 noon. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart for Rs 9,499. The latest Infinix phone will be available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet. It packs a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro with 48MP quad rear camera setup set to go on sale in India on June 5

Flipkart launch offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 792 per month. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Flipkart is also offering a bunch of offers for people looking to purchase the smartphone in the sale today. These include a 5 percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users. There is also 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Further, there are also no-cost EMI options for purchasing the phone, starting at Rs 792 per month. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 series with quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The budget handset ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also offers support for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.

  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 11:06 AM IST

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9499

Android 10-powered XOS 6.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor

