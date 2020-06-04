comscore Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, specifications
News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro with 48MP quad rear camera setup set to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 in India and will go on its first sale in India on June 5, which is tomorrow.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 4:59 PM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone will go on its first sale in India on June 5, which is tomorrow. The company will start selling the standard Infinix Hot 9 from June 8. The Pro version will be up for grab at 12:00PM, and you are interested in buying one, then you can get it via Flipkart.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. For the same, the e-commerce giant will be offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The latest Infinix phone will be available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet. It packs a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup,  a 5,000mAH battery, a quad rear camera setup, a whopping 6.6-inch display.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro: Specifications, features

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The budget handset ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also offers support for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.

Features Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Price 9499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
OS Android 10-powered XOS 6.0
Display 6.60-inch-720×1600 pixels
Internal Memory 4 GB + 64 GB
Rear Camera 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor
Front Camera 8 megapixel selfie camera
Battery 5000mAh
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 4:59 PM IST

