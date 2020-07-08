comscore Infinix Hot 9 Pro with Helio P22 SoC goes on sale today | BGR India
Infinix Hot 9 Pro with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 6.6-inch punch-hole display goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is a budget smartphone offering premium features like larger display and punch-hole selfie camera design.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 9:09 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 series

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the second budget smartphone from the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, will go on sale today. To recall, Infinix had launched two smartphones as budget challengers to devices from Xiaomi and Realme in late May. The Hot 9 went on sale recently and today is the turn of the Pro variant. Like the standard model, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro also builds on the design first seen on the Infinix S5. Read on to find out key features and specifications of the device. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with 6.6-inch display, 5,000mAh battery goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, features

Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is available only in one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in violet and ocean wave color options. The smartphone costs Rs 1,000 more than its sibling but brings a different camera setup. It will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST today on Flipkart and no-cost EMI starts at Rs 834 per month. There is also a 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any smartphone purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

With Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the company is trying to woo consumers looking for a big display and large battery at an affordable price point. The smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that outputs a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a punch-hole cutout for an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the top left corner. This is one of the most affordable smartphones with a punch-hole selfie camera design. Also Read - Infinix S5 Review: Versatile cameras on a budget

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth and a low-light sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 and is one of the best devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Story Timeline

