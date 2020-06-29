comscore Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more
News

Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

News

The Infinix Hot 9 will be sold through Flipkart today at 12PM and the phone's price falls under Rs 10,000 bracket.

  • Published: June 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 Indonesia

The Infinix Hot 9 will be up for sale in India today at 12:00PM. It will be sold through Flipkart and the phone’s price is under Rs 10,000 bracket. The Infinix Hot 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,499. Some of the top features of this Infinix phone are a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery and more. It ships with 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and Android 10 out of the box.

Infinix Hot 9: Price in India, colors

The Infinix Hot 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,499. For the same price, Flipkart will be selling 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration with this device. In Indonesia, the company is offering the 4GB RAM model with 128GB storage. As for the color options, the company is currently only offering the latest handset in Ocean Waves and Violet.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

The recently launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Infinix Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on the device. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones.

Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers support for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Surround Audio tech.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9

8499

Android™ 10.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
13MP + 2MP+ 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Interviews
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update

News

Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4

News

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4

Top 5 upcoming Xiaomi devices: Mi Smart Coffee machine and more

News

Top 5 upcoming Xiaomi devices: Mi Smart Coffee machine and more

Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app

News

Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4

Top 5 upcoming Xiaomi devices: Mi Smart Coffee machine and more

Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app

Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro earbuds launched for Rs 2,799

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4

News

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4
Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specs

News

Infinix Hot 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specs
Realme Narzo 10 now available in That Blue color; sale soon

News

Realme Narzo 10 now available in That Blue color; sale soon
Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online

News

Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें होंगी ज्यादा, ये है वजह

Google Meet में मिलेंगे बैकग्राउंड ब्लर, लो लाइट मोड और बैकग्राउंड रिप्लेसमेंट इमेज फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल्स

Realme Narzo 10 का न्यू कलर वेरिएंट ‘That Blue’ पेश, कल होगी Flipkart पर सेल

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update
News
Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update
Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4

News

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4
Top 5 upcoming Xiaomi devices: Mi Smart Coffee machine and more

News

Top 5 upcoming Xiaomi devices: Mi Smart Coffee machine and more
Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app

News

Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app
Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro earbuds launched for Rs 2,799

News

Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro earbuds launched for Rs 2,799

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers