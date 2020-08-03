The budget smartphone segment is currently seeing a lot of action and Infinix is among the many with interesting options. The Infinix Hot 9 was launched not long ago at a price of Rs 9,499. Infinix puts up the Hot 9 for sale frequently and if you want to buy it, you are in luck today. The Hot 9 is going on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, tagging a couple of offers with itself. The phone will be available in both colour variants. Also Read - Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

For those in the unknown, the Hot 9 comes in two colour variants. One of the colours is Violet and the other one is Ocean Wave. Instead of going for performance, Infinix is focusing highly on a big display experience. The phone also offers a massive 5000mAh battery which should be enough to last up to two days on a single charge. If you plan on getting this, you should know about a couple of offers Infinix is offering. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus Sale today at 1pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications

WATCH: OnePlus Nord Review

First of all, there’s a 10 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card transactions. Customers can also avail a flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card. One can also get 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. No-cost EMI starts at Rs 1,056 per month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Infinix Hot 9 specifications

The Hot 9 is a budget smartphone from Infinix but it has all the features one expects from a 2020 smartphone. The Hot 9 has a modern punch-hole style display design with slim bezels. At the back, there’s a trendy quad-camera square hump design we have seen on many flagships. Speaking of the display, one gets to see a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with narrow bezels all around. The punch-hole cutout has an 8-megapixel camera sitting inside.

For the main cameras, there is a combination of four sensors. The main unit is a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s another 2-megapixel macro camera and a fourth low-light sensor. The Hot 9 also features a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back.

When it comes to performance, there’s a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset doing duties. This is assisted by 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to 256GB storage. A 5000mAh battery powers the phone although Infinix does not bundle fast charging with this one. As for the software, the Hot 9 comes with XOS 6.0 based on Android 10. The OS has various features such as Video Theme Calling, Social Turbo, Digital Wellbeing, Dark Theme, Wi-Fi Share, Game Mode, Location Controls, and more.

Story Timeline