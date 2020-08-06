comscore Infinix Hot 9 goes on sale via Flipkart today | BGR India
The Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale today once more via Flipkart. The Hot 9 is a budget Android smartphone with lots of features and comes in two color variants. Check out about it here.

  Published: August 6, 2020 10:03 AM IST
If you are looking to buy a new smartphone without spending a lot, you can check out the Infinix Hot 9. This smartphone is going on sale today on Flipkart and will be available on both color variants. The Hot 9 start at a price of Rs 9,499 and is tagging along a couple of offers with itself. The Hot 9 was launched a few months ago and it competes with the Realme Narzo 10A as well as Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और 5 कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएगा सेल पर, जानें ऑफर्स

Flipkart is offering a couple of offers for customers of the Infinix Hot 9. There’s a 10 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card transactions. Customers can also avail a flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card. One can also get 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. No-cost EMI starts at Rs 1,056 per month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज शाम 8 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

The Hot 9 comes in only a single storage variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Customers can choose from two color variants. There’s a Violet while the other one is called Ocean Wave. The Infinix Hot 9 focuses on offering a big-screen experience with a massive battery that will last long. The phone also come with a couple of unique software features. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart: Check prices, offers and specifications

Infinix Hot 9 features

The Hot 9 has a modern punch-hole style display design with slim bezels. At the back, there’s a trendy quad-camera square hump design we have seen on many flagships. Speaking of the display, one gets to see a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with narrow bezels all around. The punch-hole cutout has an 8-megapixel camera sitting inside.

For the main cameras, the Infinix Hot 9 has a combination of four sensors. The main unit is a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s another 2-megapixel macro camera and a fourth low-light sensor. The Hot 9 also features a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back.

When it comes to performance, there’s a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset doing duties in the Infinix Hot 9. This is assisted by 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to 256GB storage. A 5000mAh battery powers the phone although Infinix does not bundle fast charging with this one. As for the software, the Hot 9 comes with XOS 6.0 based on Android 10. The OS has various features such as Video Theme Calling, Social Turbo, Digital Wellbeing, Dark Theme, Wi-Fi Share, Game Mode, Location Controls, and more.

  Published Date: August 6, 2020 10:03 AM IST

Best Sellers