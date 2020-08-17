The Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale in India today via online platforms. You will be able to buy the budget phone via Flipkart. As usually is the case with flash sales, this one too will begin at 12:00PM. The Infinix Hot 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Infinix will be selling the phone in two color options, including violet and ocean wave. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 launched with 6.6-inch HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 smartphone was launched in India in May, alongside the Infinix Hot 9 Pro phone. The key highlights of the handset are quad rear camera setup, a 6.6-inch display, and a 5,000mAh battery under Rs 10,000 price segment. It even offers you the latest Android version out of the box. If you are interested in buying this Infinix phone, then read on to know more about it. Also Read - Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review: Decent value-for-money TWS earbuds at Rs 1,499

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Infinix Hot 9 specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Hot 9 comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch display. This IPS LCD display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications and more

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup. The main camera on the back is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Infinix‘s custom skin called XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 and is one of the decent devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Features Infinix Hot 9 Price 8499 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor OS Android™ 10.0 Display IPS-6.6-inch IPS LCD-HD+ 1600*720 Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP Front Camera 8-megapixel Battery 5000mAh