Infinix Hot 9 Series, the successor to Hot 8, will launch in India on May 29. The Hong Kong-based company, which is owned by Transsion Holdings brand, has teased the launch of the new series via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has dedicated a page, suggesting the launch of Infinix Hot 8 successor. The launch event is set for 12PM and will mark addition of another big-screen device. Also Read - Infinix, Tecno to launch affordable smart TVs to compete with Xiaomi, Realme

The teaser hints at the device as coming soon and marks the quote, ‘Har Badi Shuruaat Ke Liye’. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the handset in terms of specifications, it does give a slight glimpse at the smartphone. As per the image, the device could offer a punch-hole selfie camera layout on its front design. It will also have a quad-camera setup at the back with a fingerprint scanner in the middle. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

The company has stated that Flipkart will reveal the key specifications of the new series from today. In addition, the fact that Infinix Mobile has teased the launch of the new smartphones by specifying it as a series means it could seemingly launch a new model, likely Infinix Hot 9 Pro, which could debut alongside the Infinix Hot 9. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with 5,000mAh battery, and punch-hole camera launched: specifications and price

Infinix Hot 9: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Hot 9 has already made its debut in Indonesia back in March. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its IPS LCD panel operates at HD+ (720×1600 pixels) resolution. And the device draws its power from the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Other features include a quad-camera setup at the back. That offers a 16-megapixel primary camera, two dedicated depth and macro sensor, and a QVGA Low light sensor. Infinix has added an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apart from these, the Infinix Hot 9 also features a 5,000mAh battery with micro-USB 2.0 port. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, the smartphone ships with Android 10-based XOS 6.0.