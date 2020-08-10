comscore Infinix Hot 9 sale today via Flipkart at 12pm | BGR India
Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications and more

The recently launched Infinix Hot 9 flash sale will take place today at 12:00PM on Flipkart.

  • Published: August 10, 2020 10:49 AM IST
Infinix Hot 9 series 1

The Infinix Hot 9 is all set to go on sale today. To recall, this budget smartphone was launched with a massive 5,000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch display, and a quad rear camera setup. It is one of the few budget phones with a punch-hole display design. The recently launched Infinix Hot 9 flash sale will take place today at 12:00PM on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 with MediaTek Helio G70, Android 10 spotted online: Check details

The company will be selling the device in two color variants. These include Violet and Ocean Wave. There is no-cost EMI option too, which starts from Rs 1,056 per month. Flipkart is offering one year warranty on the Infinix Hot 9 phone, and six months of warranty on accessories. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Infinix Hot 9 specifications

The recently launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Infinix Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart: Check prices, offers and specifications

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on the device. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones.

This Infinix handset will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers support for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Surround Audio tech.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9

8499

Android™ 10.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
13MP + 2MP+ 2MP

