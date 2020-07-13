comscore Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs
Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today via Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale in India today via Flipkart and its price is set at Rs 8,999.

  • Updated: July 13, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Flipkart

The Infinix Hot 9 is all set to go on sale in India today. The handset will be up for grab through Flipkart. As usual, the sale will kick off at 12:00PM. The Infinix Hot 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,999. It is being offered in only one variant, including 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The budget phone comes in two color options – violet and ocean wave. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, full specifications

To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 series was launched in India back in May this year. The key highlights of the device are triple rear cameras, a big 6.6-inch display, and a 5,000mAh battery under Rs 10,000 price segment. It even offers you the latest Android version out of the box. If you are interested in buying this Infinix phone, then read on to know more about it. Also Read - Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16; will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Hot 9 comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch display. This IPS LCD display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via the SD card slot. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup. The main camera on the back is a 13-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth, and a low-light sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Infinix‘s custom skin called XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 and is one of the decent devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Features Infinix Hot 9
Price 8499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
OS Android 10.0
Display IPS-6.6-inch IPS LCD-HD+
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Battery 5000mAh
  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 9:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 13, 2020 9:51 AM IST

