Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 9,499 in India.

  • Published: August 31, 2020 10:21 AM IST
Infinix recently launched two smartphones – Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro – in India for budget consumers. Both are made available through Flipkart. Today, the company will be selling only the Infinix Hot 9 on Flipkart at 12:00PM (noon). Some of the key specifications for the device include a 5,000mAH battery, a quad rear camera setup and a whopping 6.6-inch display. There is only one difference between the two phones, which is in the camera department. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Infinix Hot 9: Price in India

The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a price label of Rs 9,499 in India. You will get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model at this price. The Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,499 in India. These are available in different color options, including Ocean Waves and Violet. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

Specifications, features

The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the Hot 8 device. There is a punch-hole display design too. The cut out is placed on the top left side of the screen. As far as the cameras are concerned, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

At the back, there is a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup on both the devices. The Hot 9 Pro packs a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the standard one offers a 13-megapixel sensor. The setup is paired by a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Hot 9 series ships with the Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

The devices also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phones. right next to the rear camera setup. Both the Infinix handsets will be sold with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Hot 9 series also offers supports for Face Unlock, AR Emoji, and DTS Audio tech.

