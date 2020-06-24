Smartphone maker Infinix is gearing up to hold the sale for one of its latest smartphones in the market. The device we are talking about here is the Infinix Hot 9. As per the information available online, the sale is set to kick start at 12 noon on Flipkart. Considering that it is a time-limited flash sale, users should head to Flipkart a few minutes before 12 noon. It is worth noting that this is not the first sale and Infinix has already conducted multiple sales. As part of the launch, the company has already shared the details including the features, specifications, design, and price. Let’s check out the information regarding the Infinix Hot 9 here. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with quad camera setup set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications

Infinix Hot 9 sale on Flipkart; details

As part of the sale, the company offers one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, they can choose between the “Ocean Waves” and “Violet” color options. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 and competes with several devices in the sub Rs 10,000 market. Infinix has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer some sale offers to attract more buyers. These offers include 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Buyers can also make use of the Flipkart exchange offer to further push down the price. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

Talking about the highlights of the Hot 9, users get a 6.6-inch IPS LDC screen. The company has also added MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU and a quad-rear camera. Hot 9 also features a 5,000mAh battery along with Android 10-based XOS 6. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro with 48MP quad rear camera setup set to go on sale in India on June 5

Features Infinix Hot 9 Price 8499 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor OS Android™ 10.0 Display IPS-6.6-inch IPS LCD-HD+ 1600*720 Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP Front Camera 8-megapixel Battery 5000mAh

