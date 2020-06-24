comscore Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12 noon; price, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; price in India, specifications
News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; price in India, specifications

News

As part of the launch, the company has already shared the details including the features, specifications, design, and price. Let’s check out the information regarding the Infinix Hot 9 here.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 10:52 AM IST
Infinix-Hot-9-Flipkart

Smartphone maker Infinix is gearing up to hold the sale for one of its latest smartphones in the market. The device we are talking about here is the Infinix Hot 9. As per the information available online, the sale is set to kick start at 12 noon on Flipkart. Considering that it is a time-limited flash sale, users should head to Flipkart a few minutes before 12 noon. It is worth noting that this is not the first sale and Infinix has already conducted multiple sales. As part of the launch, the company has already shared the details including the features, specifications, design, and price. Let’s check out the information regarding the Infinix Hot 9 here. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with quad camera setup set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications

Infinix Hot 9 sale on Flipkart; details

As part of the sale, the company offers one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, they can choose between the “Ocean Waves” and “Violet” color options. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 and competes with several devices in the sub Rs 10,000 market. Infinix has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer some sale offers to attract more buyers. These offers include 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Buyers can also make use of the Flipkart exchange offer to further push down the price. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Talking about the highlights of the Hot 9, users get a 6.6-inch IPS LDC screen. The company has also added MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU and a quad-rear camera. Hot 9 also features a 5,000mAh battery along with Android 10-based XOS 6. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro with 48MP quad rear camera setup set to go on sale in India on June 5

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Also Read

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

Features Infinix Hot 9
Price 8499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
OS Android™ 10.0
Display IPS-6.6-inch IPS LCD-HD+ 1600*720
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 10:52 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9

8499

Android™ 10.0
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
13MP + 2MP+ 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
News
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Deals

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Best phone Under 12000

Top Products

Best phone Under 12000
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Sony ने भारत में 37,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दो smart TV, ये हैं खूबियां

Gionee ने भारत में तीन नए स्मार्टवॉच Gionee Watch 5, Watch 4 और Senorita किए लॉन्च

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर : 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरों से है लेस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Hot 9 फोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरा, 4GB रैम के साथ आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
News
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart
OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Deals

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers