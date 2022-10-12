comscore Infinix INBook Z2 Plus laptop, 43 Y1 smart TV arrive in India at Rs 32,999, Rs 13,999 respectively
Infinix INBook Z2 Plus laptop, 43 Y1 smart TV launched in India: Price, specs, availability

Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV will go on sale on Flipkart later this month, whereas the company has confirmed that it will be available for purchase on Flipkart on October 18.

Untitled design - 2022-10-12T153356.431

Infinix has launched two new products in India today: Infinix INBook Z2 Plus laptop and Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV. The Infinix INBook Z2 Plus laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display and 11th Gen Intel Core CPU chipset. The newly launched smart TV, on the other hand, comes with a 43-inch screen and 20W box speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with curved display, 200MP cameras, and 180W fast charging unveiled

Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV, Infinix INBook Z2 Plus price in India

Infinix INBook X2 Plus is launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 and will go on sale in India on October 18. It will also be available in a silver, blue and a red colour option. Also Read - Infinix launches its first premium Android TV with 55-inch QLED display

Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV will cost you Rs 3,999 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart

Infinix INBook Z2 Plus laptop features, specifications

Infinix INBook Z2 Plus features a 15.6-inch FullHD screen that has 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Intel Core i3 11th Gen chipset and will offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop is also available with Core i7. Notably, both the variants will include Iris Xe graphics.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and come with support for 65W fast charging. It has a Type-C port for charging.

For connectivity, it features two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port and one SD card slot. The laptop is 1.58 kg in weight.

Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV specifications, features

Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV features a 43-inch FHD display that offers 300 nits peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also offers 16 million colours and HLG support. The newly launched smart TV comes with 20W box speakers that are backed by Dolby Audio.

The Infinix smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor paired with a Mali-G31 chipset and offers up to 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage for apps and games. The smart TV comes pre-loaded with apps like YouTube, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLiv, and more.

For connectivity, the smart TV will come with support for WiFi, Bluetooth. It will sport two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 3:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 12, 2022 3:40 PM IST
