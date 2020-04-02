Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

Brands like Realme, Samsung, and OnePlus have already announced warranty extension due to ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in India and other countries. The latest smartphone company to extend the warranty of its products is Infinix. The company says that the “extension dates for the warranty policies will be applicable to models, which fall under the ‘Out of Warranty’ period from March 20 till May 31.”

This further means that if an Infinix device goes out of warranty within this period, it will be eligible for 2 months extension. In case you don’t know the status of your Infinix phone’s warranty, then you can check for it via the Carlcare app.

Speaking on the update, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, “Our customers and fans are of paramount importance and we are doing everything virtually possible to service them at these difficult times. For our customers’ convenience and in line with our customer-centric values we have decided to extend the warranty on the devices by 2 months falling within and beyond the lockdown period. We respect the government’s stand on the coronavirus pandemic and believe it is our duty to protect our users’ interests.”

Besides, just yesterday, Samsung also extended the warranty of all its products until May 31. The company will offer this extended warranty for products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30. This is not just for smartphones, but for all other categories of products from Samsung such as laptops, AC, TVs, refrigerators and more.

Amidst this Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation, the company had recently suspended operations of Samsung.com as well. The website is not accepting new orders until April 15, 2020. Samsung noted the important announcement after the 21 days lockdown in India.