Infinix to launch new Hot series smartphone with four cameras soon: All you need to know

Infinix is soon expected to launch a new smartphone under its Hot series. The upcoming phone will offer a total of four cameras and a notched display. Read on to know more about the device.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 6:37 PM IST
Infinix is reportedly all set to launch a new smartphone as part of its Hot 7 series. Last month, the company launched the Hot 7 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. Now, Infinix is rumored to launch a watered-down version of the Infinix Hot 7 Pro. The upcoming Infinix phone could be labeled as Hot 7. The Flipkart listing of the handset is already live and it claims that the new Hot series phone will come at “a never-before price.”

The listing suggested that the upcoming Infinix Hot series phone will offer a total of four cameras. The handset might come with a notched display, which will house dual selfie cameras. The details about the rear camera setup of the device are under wraps. However, we do know that the setup will also sport a dedicated LED flash unit. Internally, the phone will feature an octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro with four cameras onboard launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Infinix Hot 7 Pro with four cameras onboard launched in India: Price, features, specifications

The company might also give an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Infinix smartphone is also touted to have an “Extra Stunning” design. Taking a guess, it is likely that the upcoming smartphone may be priced under Rs 10,000. For context, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro smartphone is currently available in India for Rs 9,999. Considering that Infinix Hot 7 will be a younger sibling for the Hot 7 Pro, it is likely to be cheaper in price. Even though we are not aware of any launch related details for the Infinix Hote 7, it is likely that the company may launch it in coming days.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro packs a 6.19-inch display with HD+ resolution and a notch. The device runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Users have the option to expand the storage with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot. Users can add a microSD card of up to 256GB in capacity. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Optics wise, the smartphone sports a total of four cameras. Both the front as well as the back feature a pair of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: Redmi Go, Realme C2, Galaxy M10, Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: Redmi Go, Realme C2, Galaxy M10, Infinix Smart 3 Plus

The cameras also use AI tech for bokeh, gender recognition, age, facial expression, and beauty mode. Infinix has also added a fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options of the device are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm audio socket, and a micro USB port. The  Infinix Hot 7 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie-based XOS 5.0 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 6:37 PM IST

