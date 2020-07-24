comscore Infinix launches iRocker truly wireless earbuds: Price in India, features
Infinix launches iRocker truly wireless earbuds: Check price in India, features

The Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 1,499. This offer will be valid until the stocks last.

  • Published: July 24, 2020 6:35 PM IST
Infinix has launched its first iRocker truly wireless earbuds under the brand Snokor. The latest audio product from the brand will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting July 31. Initially, the brand is offering it at a discounted price. The Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 1,499. This offer will be valid until the stocks last. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

The device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company is claiming that users will get “an unmatched bass boost that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz.” The Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds come with goose egg design for a slip-proof snug fit, and is said to deliver a maximum playtime of up to 20 hours. It features a multi-function button control and is equipped with high fidelity speakers. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo Review: Another ecosystem play

Users need to tap once on the earphones to play/pause, twice to go to the next song, and thrice to return to the previous song. The wireless earbuds also offer support for Google voice assistant, and to summon the virtual assistant, you just need to press and hold any of the buttons to activate. Infinix is saying that its earbuds can automatically get connected to any smartphone in seconds once they are paired. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 specifications leaked online

Each earbud weighs about 4.6gm, and is IPX4 rated, meaning they are sweat and splash-proof. The wireless earbuds have two modes, including single and double, ensuring a better switch between the pair, mainly while driving when it is essential to hear background noise. With this feature, one can quickly switch off one of the earbuds to take calls and keep the other ear free to be in touch with outside traffic. The buttons on the earbuds are made of high-end PU with fine titanium coating. With the case, users should get a total of up to 20 hours of battery life.

