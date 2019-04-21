comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales
News

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

News

The sales volume of Infinix grew by 146 per cent in the October-December 2018 period.

  • Published: April 21, 2019 11:34 AM IST
Infinix-S3-first-imp-intext

Mobile device maker Infinix expects around 50-60 per cent growth in its smartphone sales this year with its focus on customers in the economy segment, a top official of the company said.

“This year we will focus more on smartphones in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000. Overall we expect sales volume growth to be about 50-60 per cent this year,” Infinix Mobile CEO Anish Kapur told PTI.

According to Counterpoint Research, Infinix was among the top three fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country in the last quarter of 2018. The sales volume of Infinix grew by 146 per cent in the October-December 2018 period.

Kapur said that the company will target people in socio-economic class B and C by introducing some features that are available in phones priced in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000.

When asked about the company’s plan for 5G, Kapur said that adoption of 5G technology in India will take time and the usage will be limited.

“We will try to reach out to more and more people in tier-2 and -3 towns. Our focus will remain on a limited set of devices. In the first half of the year we will launch around 2-3 smartphones and a similar number of devices in the second half,” Kapur said.

The company has plans to expand its portfolio to wearable devices this year but has excluded them from business growth projection.

“In the next 2-3 months, we will launch wearable devices. It will be also for our target group in the range of Rs 1,000-3,000 a unit. We are also evaluating some accessories that we can get for our target market,” Kapur said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2019 11:34 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Deals
Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

News

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

News

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study

Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

News

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales
Infinix Smart 2 gets Rs 2,000 price cut

Deals

Infinix Smart 2 gets Rs 2,000 price cut
Infinix Days sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Infinix Hot S3X, Note 5, Smart 2, Note 5 Stylus

Deals

Infinix Days sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Infinix Hot S3X, Note 5, Smart 2, Note 5 Stylus
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Infinix Days on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 off, exchange offers and more

Deals

Infinix Days on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 off, exchange offers and more

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन ZenFone Live L2 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp पर इमोजी को जल्द बना सकेंगे स्टेट्स

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक पासवर्ड, हैकर्स आसानी से बना लेते हैं निशाना

Amazon Daily Quiz 21 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 20 हजार रुपये वाला Samsung Galaxy A50 स्मार्टफोन

5 हजार से कम कीमत में आते हैं ये पांच बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

News

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study
News
Millions using '123456' as password: Security study
Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Deals

Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

News

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video
Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

News

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode