Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

Mobile device maker Infinix expects around 50-60 per cent growth in its smartphone sales this year with its focus on customers in the economy segment, a top official of the company said.

“This year we will focus more on smartphones in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000. Overall we expect sales volume growth to be about 50-60 per cent this year,” Infinix Mobile CEO Anish Kapur told PTI.

According to Counterpoint Research, Infinix was among the top three fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country in the last quarter of 2018. The sales volume of Infinix grew by 146 per cent in the October-December 2018 period.

Kapur said that the company will target people in socio-economic class B and C by introducing some features that are available in phones priced in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000.

When asked about the company’s plan for 5G, Kapur said that adoption of 5G technology in India will take time and the usage will be limited.

“We will try to reach out to more and more people in tier-2 and -3 towns. Our focus will remain on a limited set of devices. In the first half of the year we will launch around 2-3 smartphones and a similar number of devices in the second half,” Kapur said.

The company has plans to expand its portfolio to wearable devices this year but has excluded them from business growth projection.

“In the next 2-3 months, we will launch wearable devices. It will be also for our target group in the range of Rs 1,000-3,000 a unit. We are also evaluating some accessories that we can get for our target market,” Kapur said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.