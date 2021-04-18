comscore Infinix Note 10 Pro first look revealed: Here's a closer look
News

Infinix Note 10 Pro first look revealed: Here's a closer look

Mobiles

Infinix is all set to bring a brand new phone to India dubbed the Infinix Note 10 Pro. Here's everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Infinix is all set to soon bring a brand new smartphone to India dubbed the Infinix Note 10 Pro. The latest report provides us the first look at the Infinix Note 10 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has also been spotted on the Google Play Console with some of the key specifications and more details. Let’s take a look at all we know about the upcoming smartphone so far. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 Play to launch on April 19 in India: Expected price, specifications

Folks at XDA Developers have revealed the first look at the Infinix Note 10 Pro. The image shows the smartphone with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Going by the first look image, the upcoming Infinix Note 10 Pro looks identical to some of the recently launched phones including the Moto G5 G and the Nokia X-series. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today: Price, launch offers, specifications

The image further reveals that the Infinix phone will include a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. Other features of the phone include four image sensors in total, volume and power button on the side, speaker grilles, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India, competes with Realme, Xiaomi

Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications (leaked)

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has also been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. It was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

As per the report, the Infinix Note 10 Pro will come packed with a Full HD+ display. It is said to be powered by MediaTek’s MT6785 processor with Mali G76 for graphics and feature 8GB of RAM, 33W fast charging, and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The price of the Infinix phone has not been revealed yet but looking at the leaked specs it appears that the Infinix Note 10 Pro will come packed with a pocket friendly price tag.

The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the Infinix Note 10 Pro. Looking at the leaked specs and details, it appears that the phone could go official in the upcoming weeks to come.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: April 18, 2021 12:58 PM IST

