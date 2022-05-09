Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India: All you need to know

Infinix has scheduled to launch the Note 12 series on May 20 in the Indian market. The upcoming Infinix Note 12 series will succeed the Infinix Note 11 series and will arrive with updated design and hardware. Some of its highlights include an AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, and a big battery. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Note 12 series. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G review: Gorgeous design, but is that enough

Infinix Note 12 Series: All You Need to Know!

The Infinix Note 12 series will comprise at least two models including Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Both will come with MediaTek chipsets, more specifically, the Helio SoCs. That being said, both will be 4G handsets. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, and more details

Display

Coming to the screen, the Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo will come with AMOLED panels. The duo will feature a 6.7-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 60Hz screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen will also have a 92% screen-to-body ratio offering an intuitive experience.

Chipset & Battery

The vanilla Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, whereas, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo will be powered by the Helio G96 chipset. Both of them will support MediaTek’s Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming suite. The phones will come in different RAM and storage configurations. The Note 12 will have a 4GB/64GB variant and a 6GB/128GB variant. On the other hand, the Note 12 Turbo will arrive in an 8GB/128GB variant.

It will also have up to 5GB of virtual RAM support, which will basically use internal storage as virtual memory. As for the battery, the series is expected to come with a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Cameras and more

The phones will also come with new camera islands as opposed to predecessors. A 50MP triple camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper are expected to be there on the phones. The series will boot on Android 12 out of the box.

Special Box Packaging

Apart from this, what’s interesting is that this time around, Infinix has partnered with Marvel Studios for celebrating the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. So, the Note 12 series phones will ship in special MCU box packaging.