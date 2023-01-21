comscore Infinix Note 12i launch date revealed: Check details
Infinix Note 12i with 33W fast charging to launch on January 25 in India

Infinix Note 12i is the brand's upcoming entry-level smartphone with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Infinix Note 12i will launch next week in India.
  • The smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
  • The Note 12i will feature 50MP triple camera system.
Infinix was expected to launch a new every-level smartphone in India this month. However, the exact release date was unclear. Now, Flipkart has revealed the company’s next phone along with its release date. Also Read - BharOS: Everything you need to know about India's Indigenous OS

Infinix’s next smartphone will be the Infinix Note 12i and it will release next week with a MediaTek processor. Also Read - Govt. announces new guidelines for social media influencers doing paid promotions

According to the product page made by Flipkart, the Infinix Note 12i will launch on January 25 in India. The smartphone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Also Read - How to record calls on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones with ODialer

The smartphone’s price is yet to be known and so are the colors. But we expect it to arrive under the Rs 15,000 price segment considering that it will be a 4G handset. As for colors, we can see two shades on the product page Blue and what appears to be a light purple-looking shade.

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Note 12i will feature a 6.7-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. The panel will have 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display will have Widevine L1 certification. It is advertised to have a slim form factor measuring 7.8mm in thickness.

The Note 12i will feature a triple camera system on the back placed vertically. The setup will be led by a 50MP main lens at the top and two other sensors assisting it. The secondary lens will be a depth sensor, while the tertiary sensor will be an AI lens. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The RAM will be expandable up to 7GB with 3GB of virtual RAM. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It is advertised to have a 10-layer cooling system. Unfortunately, the phone seems to be running on Android 12 OS out of the box with XOS 12 on top.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2023 2:05 PM IST
