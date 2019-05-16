Infinix Note 5 gets temporary price cut; now available in India for Rs 6,999

The Infinix Note 5 has received a temporary price cut in India. The device was launched back in August 2018. The smartphone was originally launched for Rs 9,999 in the country. It is now available for purchase for Rs 6,999 on Flipkart as part of its ongoing Big Shopping Days sale. This further means that you are getting a discount of Rs 3,000 on the Infinix Note 5. Infinix has also reportedly shared an image, showing the price of the phone has been cut as part of a limited period offer.

Now, for Rs 6,999, you can get the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/64GB configuration is available for Rs 8,999 on the mentioned e-commerce website. The 4GB RAM variant was originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 11,999. The Infinix smartphone comes in Ice Blue, Milan Black, and Berlin Grey color options. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options. The exchange value is upto Rs 6,950, as per the website.

Infinix Note 5 specifications, features

The Infinix Note 5 features a 5.99-inch IPS display along with 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.5GHz, accompanied by ARM Mali G71 GPU. There is also an option to expand the internal memory up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture. It also offers support for low-light photography, AI-based auto scene detection, and AI portrait mode. The rear camera setup is also assisted by an LED flash. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera also supports features like AI beauty mode, AI bokeh selfie and low-light selfie.

The handset is backed by is a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Xcharge fast charging tech. There is also a fingerprint sensor for security purpose. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB OTG. Lastly, the Infinix Note 5 is part of Google’s Android One program and offers a pure stock Android experience.