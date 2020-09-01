Infinix Note 7 India launch on September 16: All you need to know

The Infinix Note 7 will officially launch in India on September 16. The company has finally announced the India launch date of the device. Infinix has posted a video on YouTube to confirm the news. It is already available for purchase outside India, so we already know what could be the specifications and features of this phone. The top features of the Infinix Note 7 are a 6.95-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel camera, and more. Read on to know more. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check details

Infinix Note 7 series: Specifications, features

The Infinix Note 7 comes with a punch-hole display design. It packs four cameras that are placed in a circular module. The other phone's rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module. There is a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM.

The company could launch the device with 128GB storage option. You are also getting an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. Infinix has added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Infinix Note 7 supports 18W fast charging. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge. It runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. This time around, you will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone supports DTS Audio processing.