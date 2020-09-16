comscore Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 | BGR India
Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70, 5,000mAh battery and more; check details

The Infinix Note 7 will be available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 11,499. It will be available in three colors - Aether Black, Forest Green, and Bolivia Blue.

Infinix Note 7

Infinix just launched its next Note-series device, the Infinix Note 7 in India. The mid-range device, which succeeds the Infinix Note 5, was previously launched in other Asian countries including the Philippines. Now it comes to India as well. The key highlights of the Note 7 are a MediaTek G70 SoC, a 6.95-inch large display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera module, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench, confirms Snapdragon 662 chipset

Pricing and availability

The Infinix Note 7 is launched in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Priced at Rs 11,499, the phone will be available in three colors – Aether Black, Forest Green, and Bolivia Blue. The device will be available to purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review: Budget phone meets marathon battery life

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

The Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch-hole screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also features a peak brightness of 450 nits. Infinix has implemented a new gem-cut design for the phone’s three colors with a 3D Glass Finish on the back and 2.5D glass on the front. Also Read - Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review: Decent value-for-money TWS earbuds at Rs 1,499

The Infinix Note 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and comes in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is a dedicated memory card slot with support for up to 256GB. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as the phone’s power button. There is Android 10 with the brand’s XOS skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 7 features a quad camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front in the punch hole. There is a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, no ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The fourth sensor is what Infinix calls an AI lens along with a Quad-LED flash. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery which charges at 18W via a micro-USB port. The brand claims a full charge takes about 2 hours.

