comscore Infinix Note 7 series launched: Features, specifications and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
News

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

News

The latest Infinix phones offer a huge display, and pack a MediaTek processor under the hood. Read on to find out everything about the Infinix Note 7 series.

  • Updated: April 6, 2020 2:40 PM IST
Infinix Note 7

Infinix has quietly listed its two new smartphones on its official website. The latest Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Note 7 Lite have competitive specifications and features. Both the phones come with a quad rear camera setup as well as a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The latest Infinix phones offer a huge display and pack a MediaTek processor under the hood. Read on to find out everything about the Infinix Note 7 series.

Related Stories


Infinix Note 7: Specifications, features

The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite will ship with punch-hole display design. The standard version packs four cameras that are placed in a circular module. The other phone’s rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module.
The standard one packs a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

The Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM. Both the devices are listed with a 128GB storage option. You are also getting an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

The latest Infinix Note 7 series also sports a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 7 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Note 7 Lite supports 10W charger. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge. They ship with Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfies camera on the standard one. The Note 7 Lite version has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

Also Read

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

At the back of the Infinix Note 7 series, there is a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphones also support DTS Audio processing. The brand hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 1:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 6, 2020 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
News
Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

News

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

Vivo Y50 renders and details surface ahead of launch

News

Vivo Y50 renders and details surface ahead of launch

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

News

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months
Infinix Hot 9 with 5,000mAh battery, punch-hole camera launched

News

Infinix Hot 9 with 5,000mAh battery, punch-hole camera launched
Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera

News

Infinix Hot 9 leak reveals 48MP quad camera
Infinix S5 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart

News

Infinix S5 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A12e की तस्वीर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए नजर, क्या ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन

iQOO Neo 3 स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे कई खास फीचर, Redmi K30 Pro से होगा मुकाबला

Disney+ Hotstar ऐप को मिला Dolby Digital 5.1 सराउंड साउंड सपोर्ट

यूरोप में भी कोरोनावायरस को लेकर शेयर हो रही हैं फेक न्यूज, 5G नेटवर्क को बता रहे हैं खतरा

Vivo Y50 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched
News
Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched
Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

News

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap
Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design
Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

News

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects