Infinix has quietly listed its two new smartphones on its official website. The latest Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Note 7 Lite have competitive specifications and features. Both the phones come with a quad rear camera setup as well as a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The latest Infinix phones offer a huge display and pack a MediaTek processor under the hood. Read on to find out everything about the Infinix Note 7 series.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications, features

The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite will ship with punch-hole display design. The standard version packs four cameras that are placed in a circular module. The other phone’s rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module.

The standard one packs a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM.

The Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM. Both the devices are listed with a 128GB storage option. You are also getting an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

The latest Infinix Note 7 series also sports a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 7 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Note 7 Lite supports 10W charger. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge. They ship with Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfies camera on the standard one. The Note 7 Lite version has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

At the back of the Infinix Note 7 series, there is a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphones also support DTS Audio processing. The brand hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite.