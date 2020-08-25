comscore Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September: Check specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September: Check specifications
News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September: Check specifications

News

The company hasn't yet revealed the exact India launch date, but it is expected to unveil the Infinix Note 7 in the second week of September.

  • Updated: August 25, 2020 8:48 PM IST
Infinix Note 7

The Infinix Note 7 smartphone will officially launch in India in September, which is next month. The company hasn’t yet revealed the exact India launch date, but it is expected to unveil the Infinix Note 7 in the second week of September. The device was recently launched alongside the Infinix Note 7 Lite. It is currently unknown whether the company will also launch the Lite version in India. Read on to know more about the upcoming Infinix phones. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

Infinix Note 7: Specifications, features

The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite will ship with punch-hole display design. The standard version packs four cameras that are placed in a circular module. The other phone’s rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module.
The standard one packs a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

The Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM. Both the devices are listed with a 128GB storage option. You are also getting an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specifications

The Note 7 series also sports a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 7 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Note 7 Lite supports 10W charger. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge. They ship with Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfies camera on the standard one. The Note 7 Lite version has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

At the back of the Note 7 series, there is a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphones also support DTS Audio processing.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 25, 2020 8:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 25, 2020 8:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play
News
Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

News

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications leaked, could launch soon

News

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications leaked, could launch soon

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications leaked, could launch soon

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile 1.0 अपडेट 8 सितंबर को होगा रोल आउट, जानें क्या होंगे बड़े बदलाव

Realme Watch को चुनौती देने के लिए इस भारतीय कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टवॉच

Infinix अगले महीने लॉन्च करने वाला है ये दमदार गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

BSNL का धमाकेदार ऑफर, इन प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान्स के साथ मिलेगा एक्सट्रा 5GB डाटा

Poco X3 हुआ FCC पर स्पॉट, 5,160mAh बैटरी, 64MP कैमरे के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

News

Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play
News
Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update
WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

News

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls
Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September
Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications leaked, could launch soon

News

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications leaked, could launch soon

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers