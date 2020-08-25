Infinix Note 7 to launch in India in September: Check specifications

The Infinix Note 7 smartphone will officially launch in India in September, which is next month. The company hasn’t yet revealed the exact India launch date, but it is expected to unveil the Infinix Note 7 in the second week of September. The device was recently launched alongside the Infinix Note 7 Lite. It is currently unknown whether the company will also launch the Lite version in India. Read on to know more about the upcoming Infinix phones. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

Infinix Note 7: Specifications, features

The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite will ship with punch-hole display design. The standard version packs four cameras that are placed in a circular module. The other phone’s rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module.

The standard one packs a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM.

The Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM. Both the devices are listed with a 128GB storage option. You are also getting an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

The Note 7 series also sports a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 7 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Note 7 Lite supports 10W charger. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge. They ship with Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfies camera on the standard one. The Note 7 Lite version has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

At the back of the Note 7 series, there is a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphones also support DTS Audio processing.