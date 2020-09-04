The company recently confirmed that the Infinix Note 7 phone will officially launch in India on September 16. While the device was first launched in April this year, a new leak confirms the same specifications for India. The factory images of the handset have surfaced online, revealing that the Infinix Note 7 will offer a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. This is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and is powering the Realme C3 phone. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review: Budget phone meets marathon battery life

As this is a tried and tested chipset, users should get good performance compared to old Infinix phones with dated processors. The Infinix Note 7 will be launched in India in three colors, including Bolivia Blue, Forest Green, and Aether Black. The leak also shows that the device will have a 48-megapixel camera and a 6.95-inch display. These specs are similar to the global variant. Read on to know the features or full specifications of the Infinix Note 7. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price in India, offers

Infinix Note 7: Specifications, features

The Infinix Note 7 comes with a punch-hole display design. It packs four cameras that are placed in a circular module. The other phone’s rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module. There is a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 India launch on September 16: All you need to know

The company could launch the device with 128GB storage option. You are also getting an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. Infinix has added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Note 7 supports 18W fast charging. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge. It runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. This time around, you will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone supports DTS Audio processing.