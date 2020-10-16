comscore Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

The price of the Infinix Note 8 is currently unknown, but it is said to be around $200 (around Rs 14,700). 

  Updated: October 16, 2020 6:57 PM IST
infinix-note-8

The Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i smartphones have been launched with a quad rear camera setup. It seems that the brand has started ditching entry-level SoCs and is now adding a powerful enough chipset to offer users better performance. The new Infinix phones come with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The same chip is also powering the Realme Narzo 10. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Up to Rs 1,000 discount on Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Note 7 and more

Apart from this, you are also getting a hole-punch display, dual selfie cameras, and other important features. The price of the Infinix Note 8 is currently unknown, but it is said to be around $200 (around Rs 14,700). Read on to know more about the new Infinix devices. At the moment, there is no word on the India launch of the Infinix Note 8, but the company is expected to launch the device in India too. The Infinix Note 7 is already available in India and the brand could unveil its successor soon. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Check details

Infinix Note 8 specifications

The Infinix Note 8 ships with Android 10 with XOS 7.1 on top. The device packs a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device has 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480nits of peak brightness. Infinix will be selling the handset in 6GB RAM + 128GB  storage option. The latter will be expandable by up to 2TB using a microSD card. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10 with Mediatek Helio G70 SoC launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check details

For photography, you get a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with an autofocus lens. It is backed by a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary portrait sensor. One will also find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Note 8i specifications

The Infinix Note 8i has a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.1, and draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Infinix has added quad cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. For selfies, you get a single 8-megapixel camera sensor, which is accompanied by dual LED flash. There is a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: October 16, 2020 6:54 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 16, 2020 6:57 PM IST

Best Sellers