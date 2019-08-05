comscore Infinix S4 2.0 launch in India: Price, offers, features, specifications
Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India: Price, features, specifications

The new Infinix S4 2.0 is an upgraded version of the Infinix S4, which launched in India back in May. The new variant comes with a few internal upgrades, and will be available starting August 8.

  Published: August 5, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Transsion Holdings-owned Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India. Called Infinix S4 2.0, it is essentially an upgraded version of the Infinix S4. While the new variant retains the same price tag, it comes with a better set of internals. Read on to find out everything about the new Infinix S4 2.0 launch.

Infinix S4 2.0 launch: Price in India

The new smartphone comes with a combination of 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. This is up from the 32GB+3GB combination seen on the Infinix S4. Despite the bump in specs, the new smartphone will be available for Rs 8,999. It will be available starting August 8 during the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale. Buyers will be able to choose from color options including Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Grey. At the same time, the Infinix S4 will be available for a bit less at Rs 7,999.

Features, specifications

Besides the bump in storage and RAM, the Infinix S4 2.0 features and specifications remain the same as the Infinix S4. The talking point of the device is its cameras. At the back is a triple-camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view.

For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera that uses a 1/2.8-inch sensor and supports AI Beauty and AI Portrait features. The selfie camera is housed inside a dewdrop notch, a design that is becoming common on budget smartphones this year. For the rest of the features and specifications, check out the table below.

Features Infinix S4
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.21-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB of RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + 8MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 10:27 AM IST

