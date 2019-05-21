comscore
  Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie and triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications
Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie and triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix S4 is now the cheapest smartphone to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. It is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available via Flipkart from May 28.

  Published: May 21, 2019 4:13 PM IST
Infinix, the Chinese smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, has launched the cheapest smartphone with triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera in India. The Infinix S4 was launched in India today as the first device in entry-level price segment to feature a triple rear camera setup with dedicated ultrawide angle camera. With the S4, Infinix is aiming to take on budget devices from brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in this price segment.

Infinix S4: Price and Availability

The Infinix S4 is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in only one storage variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in nebula blue, twilight purple and space grey color variants. The smartphone will go on its first sale on May 28, and will be available online via Flipkart. The smartphone will compete with devices like Samsung Galaxy M10, Realme 3, and the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S in this price segment.

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

“Infinix has developed a multi-product strategy with a category first vision to cater to the needs of consumers across various segments, and S4 is a pivotal device in this strategy blueprint,” said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director – Infinix Mobility (Global).

“Infinix aims to aggressively expand in the Indian market by launching a range of products that cater to diverse needs. S4, just like Smart 3 Plus, appeals to the new-age, aware consumer with a substantial daily smartphone usage. Its 32MP selfie camera will enrich the social media experience of our users significantly, offering better pictures, immersive experiences and an ease of sharing memories previously unavailable at this price point,” Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement.

Infinix S4 features, specifications

The Infinix S4 is an entry-level device and it is being pitched as a camera-centric smartphone. On the back, the Infinix S4 features a total of three smartphones – a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 120-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera that uses a 1/2.8-inch sensor and supports AI Beauty and AI Portrait features. The selfie camera is housed inside a dewdrop notch, a design that is becoming common on budget smartphones this year.

Infinix S4 sports a 6.21-inch display with HD+ resolution and supports taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is an octa-core processor fabricated using 12nm process. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage and the company is not offering any other storage models. The smartphone runs XOS 5.0 OS based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: May 21, 2019 4:13 PM IST

