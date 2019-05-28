comscore
News

Infinix S4 with 32MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras first sale today



The all new Infinix S4 is an affordable smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup, and more. As the smartphone goes on first sale today, here’s all you need to know.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 9:19 AM IST
Infinix S4 1

Taking the price vs specifications war further, Infinix has launched its new budget smartphone in India called S4. Priced in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, the Infinix S4 tries to disrupt things by offering a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, and a triple rear camera setup. The Infinix smartphone will go in first sale today, and here’s all you need to know.

Infinix S4 price in India, availability

The Infinix S4 is priced at Rs 8,999 and it will be available to purchase via Flipkart. At its price point, the smartphone will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy M10, Realme 3 and the Redmi 6 Pro to name a few. Sure, the Infinix S4 has an advantage on the specifications front, but how well it fares with the strong competition out there is something that remains to be seen.

Watch: Android Q Beta First Look

Infinix S4 features, specifications

Talking about the highlights first, the Infinix S4 features a total of three cameras at the back – a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 120-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera with support for AI Beauty and AI Portrait features.

There is AR shot feature where users can click fun images with some masks that are preloaded in the smartphone. The selfie camera is housed inside a dewdrop notch, a design that is becoming common on budget smartphones this year.

Infinix S4 First Impressions: A fair competitor of the low-budget smartphone segment



Infinix S4 First Impressions: A fair competitor of the low-budget smartphone segment

Infinix S4 sports a 6.21-inch display with HD+ resolution and supports taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC fabricated on 12nm process. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone runs XOS 5.0 OS based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slot, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back, and the smartphone also supports face unlock feature.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 9:19 AM IST














