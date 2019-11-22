Infinix S5 Lite, which is an entry-level phone with a hole-punch display, will go on sale for the second time in India today at 8:00PM. Infinix recently launched this device in the country. It is priced below the Rs 8,000 price segment. Some of the key highlights of the Infinix S5 Lite are a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more. The smartphone shows that the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings is following the playbook of its Chinese rivals in the Indian market.

Infinix S5 Lite: Price, sale offers, specifications

The Infinix S5 Lite will be available for Rs 7,999. During the sale, customers can avail 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Other offers include a 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. There are also no-cost EMI available starting from Rs 667 per month.

In terms of hardware, the Infinix S5 Lite features a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is surrounded by narrow bezels and there is 2.5D glass on the front as well as back. The smartphone weighs around 178 grams and is around 7.9mm thick. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the S5 Lite comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot.

Watch: Infinix S5 Lite Review

The Infinix S5 Lite also features a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a dedicated low-light sensor, and a Quad-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside the punch hole. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs XOS 5.5 based on Android Pie. It is a budget smartphone that has a modern design, decent battery and a triple camera system.

Features S5 Lite Price Rs 7,999 Chipset Mediatek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch HD+ display Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh