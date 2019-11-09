Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in India this month. After launching the Infinix S5 as one of the cheapest with punch-hole display, the company is looking to launch a lite variant. A report states that Infinix S5 Lite will be priced around Rs 7,000 and will launch this month. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery. This smartphone is also expected to come with a punch-hole display design.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian, the Infinix S5 Lite will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is also tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It will also support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. There is also mention of a large 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery and support Xcharge fast charging technology.

As far as imaging is concerned, the Infinix S5 Lite is said to boast of a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It will be paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a QVGA camera. There will also be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to support 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for better details. It is also expected to support AR Emoji, Bokeh Mode, AI scene detection, among others.

The report also adds that Infinix S5 Lite will run XOS 5.5 based on Android 9 Pie. It will use a microUSB port for charging and support WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. The company, which is part of Transsion Holdings, is trying to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in the top tier. It is now looking to break into the top five segment by offering cheaper smartphones with high end features.