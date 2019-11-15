comscore Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know
Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: Price, specifications and everything expected

The e-commerce website has already revealed the price of Rs 7,999 for the device, and noted that it will come in 4GB+64GB configuration. This would make Infinix S5 Lite the cheapest punch-hole display smartphone in India.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 9:01 AM IST
Infinix will launch its new ‘S5 Lite’ smartphone with punch-hole display and triple-rear camera setup on Flipkart today at 12:00PM. The e-commerce website has already revealed the price of Rs 7,999 for the device, and noted that it will come in 4GB+64GB configuration. This would make Infinix S5 Lite the cheapest punch-hole display smartphone in India. The design and key specifications have already been listed by Flipkart, but the complete information will go live after the launch today at 12:00PM. Here are the expected specifications.

Infinix S5 Lite specifications (expected)

As per the previous report, the Infinix S5 Lite will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is also tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It will also support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. There was also mention of a large 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery and support Xcharge fast charging technology.

Infinix S5 Review: Versatile cameras on a budget

Infinix S5 Review: Versatile cameras on a budget

As far as imaging is concerned, the Infinix S5 Lite is said to boast of a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It will be paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a QVGA camera. There will also be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to support 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for better details. It is also expected to support AR Emoji, Bokeh Mode, AI scene detection, among others. The report also added that Infinix S5 Lite will run XOS 5.5 based on Android 9 Pie. It will use a microUSB port for charging and support WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 9:01 AM IST

