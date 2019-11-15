comscore Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3
Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3: Price in India, Specifications compared

Infinix S5 Lite's claim to fame is that it is the cheapest smartphone with a hole punch display. This allows for an immersive smartphone experience but it has competition in the form of Redmi 8, Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M10s. Here is how all the four devices stack up against each other.

  Published: November 15, 2019 5:05 PM IST
Infinix S5 Lite review 4

Infinix S5 Lite, the cheapest smartphone with punch-hole display, has been launched in India. With S5 Lite, Infinix is trying to offer an entry-level smartphone with features only seen on premium devices. Infinix made a lot of heads turn when it launched the S5 with hole punch display. Now, it will force other OEMs to think about the cost implications of a punch hole design. Here is a look at how Infinix S5 Lite compares against other smartphones in the sub-Rs 9,000 price segment.

Infinix S5 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3: Price in India, Availability

Infinix S5 Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 and is available only in one storage variant. The smartphone will go on first sale on November 22 and is available online via Flipkart. The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is also priced at Rs 7,999 and it also comes in only one storage variant. The smartphone is now available for purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own website. Realme 3 starts at Rs 7,999 and is also available from Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy M10s is also priced at Rs 7,999 and is available via Samsung and Amazon India.

Infinix S5 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3: Display and Cameras

The biggest USP of the Infinix S5 Lite is its design and thus the display as well. The smartphone comes with a big 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution and a punch hole selfie camera. There is triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter, 2-megapixel secondary and a low light sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera placed inside the punch hole. In comparison, the Galaxy M10s has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. It has 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Both Redmi 8 and Realme 3 comes equipped with 6.22-inch display supporting HD+ resolution. The Redmi 8 has 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 3 offers dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 8 has one of the best rear camera setup in the price segment and read our review of Infinix S5 Lite to see how it stacks up in comparison.

Infinix S5 Lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 mobile platform coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 8 relies on a Snapdragon 439 mobile platform and it also offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Galaxy M10s uses an Exynos 7884 SoC and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70, the Realme 3 comes with 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage.

All the four smartphones run Android 9 Pie and are planned to get Android 10 update. The Redmi 8 might become first among all the four devices to get the new version of Android. The Redmi 8 also packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Infinix S5 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M10s house a 4,000mAh battery. The Realme 3 comes equipped with a 4,230mAh battery. All the devices also support 4G LTE and offer dual-SIM connectivity.

Features Realme 3 Samsung Galaxy M10s Xiaomi Redmi 8 Infinix S5 Lite
Price 8499 8999 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Exynos 7884 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Mediatek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels 6.22-inch HD+ 6.6-inch HD+ display
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 32GB storage + 3GB RAM 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP 12MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 13MP 8MP 8MP 16MP
Battery 4,320mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: November 15, 2019 5:05 PM IST

