comscore Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today: Price, Specifications
News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today: Price, Specifications

News

Infinix S5 Lite is an entry-level smartphone offering a punch-hole display, triple rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published: November 22, 2019 9:39 AM IST
Infinix S5 Lite review

Infinix S5 Lite, the cheapest smartphone with hole punch display, will go on first sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week as the cheapest device with a punch-hole display. The company introduced the Infinix S5 few weeks back with a punch-hole display. With S5 Lite, it has made that design accessible to consumers at an even cheaper price point. The smartphone shows that sub-brand of Transsion Holdings is following playbook of its Chinese rivals in the Indian market.

Infinix S5 Lite: Price, Offers and Specifications

Infinix S5 Lite is available only in one storage variant and can be purchased online from Flipkart. The first sale is scheduled to start at 12:00PM IST and it will be available for Rs 7,999. During the sale, customers can avail 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Other offers include 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. There are also no-cost EMI available starting from Rs 667 per month.

Infinix S5 Lite Review: Feature-packed with an affordable price tag

Also Read

Infinix S5 Lite Review: Feature-packed with an affordable price tag

In terms of hardware, the Infinix S5 Lite features a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is surrounded by narrow bezels and there is 2.5D glass on the front as well as back. The smartphone weighs around 178 grams and is around 7.9mm thick. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the S5 Lite comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot.

Watch: Infinix S5 Lite Review

The Infinix S5 Lite also features triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a dedicated low-light sensor and a Quad-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is housed inside the punch hole. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs XOS 5.5 based on Android Pie. It is a budget smartphone that has a modern design, decent battery and triple camera system.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 9:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review
Gaming
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

News

Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

Realme X2 Pro: Top 5 alternatives

Top Products

Realme X2 Pro: Top 5 alternatives

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Gaming

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Most Popular

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs

News

Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today
Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999

News

Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999
Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8 Pro का 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Infinix S5 Lite स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे यहां होगी फ्लैश सेल

Xiaomi के MIUI 11 यूजर्स को भूकंप आने से पहले मिलेगा अलर्ट

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Honor 20 स्मार्टफोन को Amazon India पर 2 हजार सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, कुछ समय के लिए है ये ऑफर

News

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out
News
ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out
Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs

News

Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today
Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

News

Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch