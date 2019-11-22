Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

Infinix S5 Lite, the cheapest smartphone with hole punch display, will go on first sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week as the cheapest device with a punch-hole display. The company introduced the Infinix S5 few weeks back with a punch-hole display. With S5 Lite, it has made that design accessible to consumers at an even cheaper price point. The smartphone shows that sub-brand of Transsion Holdings is following playbook of its Chinese rivals in the Indian market.

Infinix S5 Lite: Price, Offers and Specifications

Infinix S5 Lite is available only in one storage variant and can be purchased online from Flipkart. The first sale is scheduled to start at 12:00PM IST and it will be available for Rs 7,999. During the sale, customers can avail 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Other offers include 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. There are also no-cost EMI available starting from Rs 667 per month.

In terms of hardware, the Infinix S5 Lite features a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is surrounded by narrow bezels and there is 2.5D glass on the front as well as back. The smartphone weighs around 178 grams and is around 7.9mm thick. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the S5 Lite comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot.

Watch: Infinix S5 Lite Review

The Infinix S5 Lite also features triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a dedicated low-light sensor and a Quad-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is housed inside the punch hole. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs XOS 5.5 based on Android Pie. It is a budget smartphone that has a modern design, decent battery and triple camera system.