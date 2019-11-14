Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display launch tomorrow at 12PM

Infinix will be launching its new ‘S5 Lite’ smartphone on Flipkart tomorrow at 12:00PM. The e-commerce website has already revealed the price and few other key details on its official teaser page. The portal has teased the punch-hole display, triple-camera, 4GB+64GB configuration and the price of Rs 7,999. So far, this appears to be the cheapest punch-hole display smartphone for India.

We are yet to know the full specifications and features of the Infinix S5 Lite, but those will be official tomorrow, when the phone launches on Flipkart at 12:00PM. As for now, here are the expected specifications which got leaked last week.

Infinix S5 Lite specifications (expected)

As per the previous report, the Infinix S5 Lite will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is also tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It will also support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. There was also mention of a large 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery and support Xcharge fast charging technology.

Watch Video: Infinix Hot S3 First Impressions

As far as imaging is concerned, the Infinix S5 Lite is said to boast of a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It will be paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a QVGA camera. There will also be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to support 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for better details. It is also expected to support AR Emoji, Bokeh Mode, AI scene detection, among others. The report also added that Infinix S5 Lite will run XOS 5.5 based on Android 9 Pie. It will use a microUSB port for charging and support WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.