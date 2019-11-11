comscore Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999 | BGR India
  Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

According to Flipkart, the Infinix S5 Lite will be launched at Rs 7,999. This would make it the cheapest smartphone with the punch-hole display in India. We are yet to know official launch date and more details.

  Published: November 11, 2019 10:43 AM IST
Infinix will be launching its new ‘S5 Lite’ smartphone on Flipkart soon. The e-commerce website has put up a teaser page for the Infinix S5 Lite launch revealing its official price. The portal has also teased about the punch-hole display feature, but there is no other information available at present.

According to Flipkart, the Infinix S5 Lite will be launched at Rs 7,999. This would make it the cheapest smartphone with the punch-hole display in India. We are yet to know official launch date and more details, but last week there was a leak report by The Mobile Indian, which tipped the purported specifications.

As per the previous report, the Infinix S5 Lite will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is also tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It will also support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. There was also mention of a large 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery and support Xcharge fast charging technology.

As far as imaging is concerned, the Infinix S5 Lite is said to boast of a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It will be paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a QVGA camera. There will also be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to support 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for better details. It is also expected to support AR Emoji, Bokeh Mode, AI scene detection, among others. The report also added that Infinix S5 Lite will run XOS 5.5 based on Android 9 Pie. It will use a microUSB port for charging and support WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 10:43 AM IST

