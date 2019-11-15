Last month, the Infinix S5 smartphone made its debut in India. Now, the company has launched Infinix S5 Lite in the country. Unlike the S5 that offers a quad rear camera setup, the new device features three cameras at the back. You also get a massive 6.6-inch Super Cinema display. It is the cheapest device in the market to offer a punch-hole display design. Read on to know more about Infinix‘s latest offering.

Infinix S5 Lite features

The newly launched Infinix S5 Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 in India, and it will be available via Flipkart. For the same price, Infinix will be selling the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Infinix S5 Lite comes with a modern punch-hole display design, which you will very rarely find under the Rs 10,000 segment. One of the USPs of this phone is its 6.6-inch HD+ screen. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and over 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which is also powering the company’s Infinix Hot 8 phone. For security, the phone supports face unlock as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Infinix S5 Lite ships with XOS 5.5 on top of Android 9 Pie. There is also a 4,000mAh battery inside the Infinix S5 Lite. The brand is also touting an AI 3D Face Beauty mode.

Talking about the cameras, you get a triple rear camera setup with this phone, unlike the S5. The system includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots, and a low-light sensor. The setup is also assisted by the quad flash for better photography. The Infinix S5 Lite will be available in two color variants. The Infinix S5 comes in only 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.