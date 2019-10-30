comscore Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
Currently, Infinix S5 is offered in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The new variant may have less RAM and storage.

  Published: October 30, 2019 9:49 PM IST
Infinix recently launched the S5 smartphone with quad camera setup for Rs 8,999. It is the cheapest smartphone with four cameras in a budget. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Now, if a report is to be believed, the company may soon launch a new Infinix S5 variant in mid-November.

It is expected that the new Infinix smartphone variant could feature less RAM and storage. If we have to take a guess, it could be 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. According to a report on 91Mobiles, the smartphone could have a price tag below 8,000. No other details are available at the moment.

Infinix S5 features, specifications

The Infinix S5 is equipped with a 6.6-inch Super Cinema display with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The smartphone flaunts 3D glass pattern design. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm Mediatek’s Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The phone comes in only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. You can even expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the photography front, there are four cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel wide lens, a Super macro lens, and a depth sensor. The company has also added a Quad-LED flash on the rear side. It offers support for features like Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama modes. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel AI selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera supports AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie modes as well as AR-enabled Animoji features.

The Infinix S5 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The latest phone from Infinix also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This device ships with Android 9.0 Pie with XOS 5.5 on top. In terms of connectivity options, the Infinix S5 includes VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port. This smartphone is a sequel to the Infinix S4 device.

Features Infinix S5
Price 8999
Chipset Mediatek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.6-inch Super Cinema display
Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 16MP + 5MP + Super macro lens +depth sensor
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: October 30, 2019 9:49 PM IST

