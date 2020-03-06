Infinix S5 Pro is now official as the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. After the company cancelled its on-ground event, Infinix has quietly unveiled the device today. With this new device, Infinix now offers three smartphones in the S5 series. The Infinix S5 Pro joins the Infinix S5 and S5 Lite as another entry level device with premium features.

Infinix S5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The USP of Infinix S5 Pro is the pop-up selfie camera. Honor 9X and Tecno Camon 15 Pro offer a pop-up selfie camera at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The Infinix S5 Pro is much cheaper. It comes in only one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also no cost EMI starting from Rs 834 per month. The smartphone will go on sale on March 13 and will be available online via Flipkart.

There is also an exclusive offer with Reliance Jio where customers get Rs 1,200 cashback in the form of 24 vouchers of Rs 50 each. The highlight, as mentioned before, is the 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. There are triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera. There are also dual LED flash and the pro mode can detect nine types of scenes. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with a third low light sensor. Infinix says that portrait lens is capable of customizable bokeh and offers option to control the blur effect.

There is also Google lens integration with the camera interface. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the Infinix S5 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. This is the cheapest way to get full screen experience without having to worry about notch or punch-hole design. The smartphone runs XOS 6.0 Dolphin OS based on Android 10 and even offers a 3D glass finish.