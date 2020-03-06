comscore Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest with pop-up selfie camera | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix S5 Pro launched as the most affordable pop-up selfie camera phone: Price, Specifications
News

Infinix S5 Pro launched as the most affordable pop-up selfie camera phone: Price, Specifications

News

Infinix S5 Pro is the third smartphone in the Infinix S5 series. It is again a budget device offering pop-up selfie camera seen on premium mid-range devices.

  • Updated: March 6, 2020 1:21 PM IST
Infinix S5 Pro main

Infinix S5 Pro is now official as the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. After the company cancelled its on-ground event, Infinix has quietly unveiled the device today. With this new device, Infinix now offers three smartphones in the S5 series. The Infinix S5 Pro joins the Infinix S5 and S5 Lite as another entry level device with premium features.

Related Stories


Infinix S5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

The USP of Infinix S5 Pro is the pop-up selfie camera. Honor 9X and Tecno Camon 15 Pro offer a pop-up selfie camera at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The Infinix S5 Pro is much cheaper. It comes in only one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also no cost EMI starting from Rs 834 per month. The smartphone will go on sale on March 13 and will be available online via Flipkart.

There is also an exclusive offer with Reliance Jio where customers get Rs 1,200 cashback in the form of 24 vouchers of Rs 50 each. The highlight, as mentioned before, is the 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. There are triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera. There are also dual LED flash and the pro mode can detect nine types of scenes. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with a third low light sensor. Infinix says that portrait lens is capable of customizable bokeh and offers option to control the blur effect.

Upcoming phones to launch in March 2020

Also Read

Upcoming phones to launch in March 2020

There is also Google lens integration with the camera interface. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the Infinix S5 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. This is the cheapest way to get full screen experience without having to worry about notch or punch-hole design. The smartphone runs XOS 6.0 Dolphin OS based on Android 10 and even offers a 3D glass finish.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 1:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 6, 2020 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo S6 could launch in March
News
Vivo S6 could launch in March
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers

Deals

Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Gaming

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

Vivo S6 could launch in March

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

News

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone
Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect
Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499

Wearables

Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499
Upcoming phones in March 2020

Top Products

Upcoming phones in March 2020
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

हिंदी समाचार

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro भारत में 9,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

Realme 6Pro vs Realme 6 : जानें दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स में से कौन है बेहतर

Motorola ने लॉन्च किया एक और दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फीचर्स

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन आज इन धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Holi 2020: घर जाने के लिए Railofy App से बुक करें ट्रेन की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म नहीं हुई तो मिलेगी फ्लाइट

News

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone
News
Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone
Vivo S6 could launch in March

News

Vivo S6 could launch in March
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge
Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today