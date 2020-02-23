comscore Infinix S5 Pro photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen
Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

Ahead of the official March 6 launch, a few real-life images of the Infinix S5 Pro phone have surfaced online. It will arrive with a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera.

  Published: February 23, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Infinix S5 Pro leak

(Photo credit: GSMArena)

The Infinix S5 Pro India launch will reportedly take place on March 6. Ahead of the launch, a few real-life images of the upcoming Infinix phone have surfaced online. The alleged images of the Infinix S5 Pro confirms the design of the phone. As per the leaked images, the smartphone will arrive with a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera. It will have a triple rear camera setup.

This setup will include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, as is the trend these days. The images shows that the Infinix S5 Pro features a large screen, which is not as surprising as the Infinix S5 offers a 6.6-inch display. The device will be available in a gradient green color variant, as per the images shared by GSMArena. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Infinix S5 Pro will be priced in India under the Rs 10,000 bracket.

Currently, the Honor 9X is the cheapest phone in the market to feature a pop-up camera. The smartphone will come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, as per previous reports. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek processor. It is likely to feature a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The micro-USB port, speaker grille, and audio jack are expected to be on the bottom side of the model.

The Infinix S5 Pro will reportedly ship with the latest Android 10 OS. It is likely to offer support for a rear fingerprint scanner for security purposes. The details of the front camera setup remain unclear but it could be a 32-megapixel shooter. It seems that Infinix wants to give the major smartphone players a run for their money with a cheaper phone offering premium features like a pop-up selfie camera.

  Published Date: February 23, 2020 1:06 PM IST

