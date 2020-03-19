Infinix S5 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is all set for the second sale of its budget smartphone, the Infinix S5 Pro. This sale comes just about a week after the company conducted the first sale. For some context, the company launched the smartphone about two weeks back. Coming back to the sale, the device will of on sale at 12 noon today. Interested buyers can head to Flipkart to get their hands on the latest smartphone from the company. Now, let’s take a look at the pricing and specification details of the Infinix S5 Pro.

Infinix S5 Pro specification and pricing details

The company is only offering one RAM and storage combination of the smartphone. This variant features 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. Infinix India has priced the smartphone at a comfortable Rs 9,999. In addition, the company has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 834 per month. As noted previously, Infinix is also teaming up with Reliance Jio for a cashback offer. The company is giving Rs 1,200 cashback in the form of 24 vouchers of Rs 50 each all S5 Pro buyers with Reliance Jio subscription.

Inspecting the smartphone, it is easy to observe the highlights. First up, we get a pop-up selfie camera along with a 16-megapixel sensor. The rear camera setup features a triple camera setup along with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light sensor. As noted in the past, the smartphone also comes with a “customizable bokeh” with the ability to control the blur effect.

The company has also added Google lens integration in the camera UI. Beyond this, the Infinix S5 Pro sports a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with a 6.53-inch FHD+ resolution display. Users can expand the internal storage with the help of a microSD card slot on the smartphone. Buyers also get Android 10-based XOS 6.0 Dolphin.