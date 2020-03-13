comscore Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
News

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

The Infinix S5 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. It is the cheapest phone in the world to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device will be up for grab via Flipkart

  • Published: March 13, 2020 9:32 AM IST
infinix s5 pro 2

The Infinix S5 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. It is the cheapest phone in the world to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device will be up for grab via Flipkart today at 12:00PM. The Infinix S5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India. The latest budget phone from Infinix also features a big FHD+ display, a MediaTek chipset, a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor and more.

Related Stories


Infinix S5 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The company is selling the handset in only one variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Infinix S5 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 834 per month. Interested buyers can avail Reliance Jio’s cashback offer too. The company is giving Rs 1,200 cashback in the form of 24 vouchers of Rs 50 each.

One of the biggest USP of Infinix S5 Pro is the pop-up selfie camera. For clicking selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera, and three cameras at the back of the phone. The rear setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. Infinix says that portrait lens is capable of customizable bokeh and offers an option to control the blur effect.

Upcoming phones to launch in March 2020

Also Read

Upcoming phones to launch in March 2020

There is also Google lens integration with the camera interface. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the Infinix S5 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The budget device packs a 6.53-inch display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. It offers a 3D glass finish too. The smartphone runs XOS 6.0 Dolphin OS based on Android 10.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
News
Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details

News

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details

Montblanc Summit 2+ gets LTE support

Wearables

Montblanc Summit 2+ gets LTE support

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details

Nokia Android 10 updates delayed

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking ends today

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
Poco X2 next sale in India on March 17: Price, specifications

News

Poco X2 next sale in India on March 17: Price, specifications
Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check best offers

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check best offers
Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today

News

Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today
Infinix S5 Pro Review

Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमतें, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Infinix S5 Pro दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme 6 Pro आज पहली बार भारत में फ्लिपकार्ट पर दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा

Coronavirus के नाम पर किस तरह से चोरी हो सकता है आपका बैंकिंग पासवर्ड और बहुत सा डेटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro कल सेल पर आएगा, इस ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

News

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
News
Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs
Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details

News

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details
Nokia Android 10 updates delayed

News

Nokia Android 10 updates delayed
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking ends today

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking ends today