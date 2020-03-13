The Infinix S5 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. It is the cheapest phone in the world to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device will be up for grab via Flipkart today at 12:00PM. The Infinix S5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India. The latest budget phone from Infinix also features a big FHD+ display, a MediaTek chipset, a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor and more.

Infinix S5 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The company is selling the handset in only one variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Infinix S5 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 834 per month. Interested buyers can avail Reliance Jio’s cashback offer too. The company is giving Rs 1,200 cashback in the form of 24 vouchers of Rs 50 each.

One of the biggest USP of Infinix S5 Pro is the pop-up selfie camera. For clicking selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera, and three cameras at the back of the phone. The rear setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. Infinix says that portrait lens is capable of customizable bokeh and offers an option to control the blur effect.

There is also Google lens integration with the camera interface. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the Infinix S5 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The budget device packs a 6.53-inch display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. It offers a 3D glass finish too. The smartphone runs XOS 6.0 Dolphin OS based on Android 10.