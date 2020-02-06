comscore Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10, triple cameras under Rs 10,000: Report

The brand is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming Infinix S5 Pro device with a pop-up selfie camera. The interesting part is that the device will be priced under the Rs 10,000 segment, as per rumors.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 9:28 AM IST
Infinix S5 Lite review 1

(Representational image)

Infinix is said to launch a new budget smartphone in India soon. Interestingly, the brand is planning to launch its upcoming Infinix S5 Pro device with a pop-up selfie camera. The interesting part is that the device will be priced under the Rs 10,000 segment, as per rumors. Currently, the Honor 9X is the cheapest phone in the market to feature a pop-up camera. A fresh report suggests that the handset will also pack three cameras at the back.

The Infinix S5 Pro will reportedly ship with the latest Android 10 OS. It is likely to offer support for a rear fingerprint scanner for security purposes. The triple rear camera setup on the phone could include 16-megapixel snapper, and a 5-megapixel sensor as well. It could be paired with a 2-megapixel camera. The details of the front camera setup remain unclear but it could be a 32-megapixel shooter, MobileIndian reports.

The smartphone will come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, as per previous reports. Since it has a pop-up selfie camera, it will also be the cheapest with a notch-less full-screen display. A previous report had claimed that the pop-up selfie camera will be at the top right corner of the device. This was confirmed by a purported image that surfaced online recently.

As per a teaser, the Infinix will launch S5 Pro in two colors, including Green and Violet. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek processor. It is likely to feature a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The micro-USB port, speaker grille, and audio jack are expected to be on the bottom side of the model. It seems that Infinix wants to give the major smartphone players a run for their money with a cheaper phone offering premium features like a pop-up selfie camera.

Features Infinix S5
Price 8999
Chipset Mediatek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.6-inch Super Cinema display
Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 16MP + 5MP + Super macro lens +depth sensor
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 9:28 AM IST

